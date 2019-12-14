Pack your bags for Odisha's Eco Retreat along Marine Drive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The stage is set for Eco Retreat carnival along the Puri-Konark marine drive from Saturday.

Envisioned as Eastern India’s first ‘Glamping’ festival or Glamorous Camping on the beach, it is slated to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The 49-day event of Marine Drive Eco Retreat on Ramchandi beach, being organised by Odisha Tourism in a bid to boost global appeal of its key tourist destinations, will continue till January 31.

Minister for Tourism and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi said “Even as the Puri-Konark marine drive boasts of a beautiful synthesis of heritage, nature, artistic finesse and food, it was largely a day tourism destination. In our quest to develop the destination as a beach holiday hub of global standards, we decided to hold the event at the place.”

The Eco Retreat promises to be a unique experience of night stay in 50 luxury cottages with thematic ambience, hospitality of a five star hotel and a full-fledged corporate conferencing facility to accommodate 150 participants.

The infrastructure, developed at a cost of Rs 5 crore, is an environmentally-sustainable model incorporating best practices in material utilisation, zero liquid and sewerage discharge besides holistic waste management.

Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said, “It is an ideal corporate offsite destination with every ingredient required to make it a wholesome memorable experience.” He hoped the Eco Retreat will soon be recognised as the most-favoured MICE product of the country.

In May, the State was battered by an extremely severe cyclone Fani that caused extensive damage to flora, fauna and infrastructure. “The Konark-Puri coast was the worst affected. However, the State worked well to get back on its feet just weeks after the tragedy,” Dev added.

The retreat offers a unique blend of premium camping facility on beach along with a host of adventure and water sport activities, nature trails and cultural evenings.

The Eco Retreat comprises a food festival, beach market and mega evenings with cultural nights by Euphoria and Indian Ocean besides celebrity DJs and the Bollywood’s known voices like Harshdeep Kaur, Mame Khan, Benny Dayal, Papon, Divya Kumar, Salim Suleiman and Krishna Beuraa.