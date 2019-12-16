Home States Odisha

Odisha Coal and Power Limited dispatches coal to Mahanadi Coalfields' Kanika siding

On request of Odisha Government for sale of coal to CIL, the Ministry of Coal recently permitted to do so in accordance with provisions of allotment.

Published: 16th December 2019 10:56 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Coal and Power Limited (OCPL) on Saturday commenced coal dispatch to Kanika siding of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) after an agreement with the Coal India Limited (CIL) subsidiary.

Though Manoharpur and Dip-side Manoharpur coal blocks were allocated by Ministry of Coal to OCPL in August 2015, transport of coal was affected due to delay in construction of dedicated Merry-Go-Round (MGR) system. The delay resulted in coal evacuation issues from the mine.

Subsequently, on request of Odisha Government for sale of coal to CIL, the Ministry of Coal recently permitted to do so in accordance with provisions of allotment. Accordingly, an MoU was executed with MCL on December 11. An official said after completing all the formalities in the e-governance portal of the Government, coal dispatch to Kanika siding of MCL  commenced.

This arrangement of sale of coal to CIL is the first of its kind in coal mining sector in the country, he said.
"OCPL had commenced mine operation at its Manoharpur mine since November 1, last year through a mine operator. It was later planned to transport coal to the end use plant through a dedicated MGR system. But the construction of MGR system was delayed due to land acquisition issues in MCL command area," he added. 

