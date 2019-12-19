Rain water harvesting mandatory in buildings

Home States Odisha

The civic authorities have asked building owners in the city to ensure installation of Rain water Harvesting (RWH) system within six month.

The civic authorities have asked building owners in the city to ensure installation of Rain water Harvesting (RWH) system within six month.

A joint order issued by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that RWH system is mandatory for buildings constructed in a minimum area of 300 square metres under their jurisdiction. “All building owners, developers, resident welfare associations, government organisations, schools, colleges, universities and large campuses will have to ensure RWH structures within six months,” the order stated. Non-compliance of the order will invite appropriate action under the provisions of Odisha Development Authorities Act-1982 and Odisha Municipal Corporation Act 2003, the order further stated.

“Mandatory provisions have been prescribed in the BDA (Planning and Building Standards) Regulations, since 2008 for effective management of rainwater which includes harvesting, storing, reuse and groundwater recharging of rain water within the premises of buildings. The provision of ground water harvesting structure is also mandatory for buildings constructed without an approved plan and buildings constructed with deviation of an approved plan,” said Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhury.
Officials said lack of provision of rain water harvesting system in buildings and apartments has contributed to flooding of premises and inundation of roads in vulnerable urban areas during heavy rainfall.

The civic authorities  warned that building owners not complying to the order may face revocation or suspension of occupancy certificate.

