SHGs to collect power bills in Sambalpur circle from January

SAMBALPUR: Women SHGs will collect electricity bills from consumers within Sambalpur circle of WESCO from January. The circle comprises Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Deogarh. At present, only 31 per cent users in Sambalpur circle are paying their electricity bills, Superintending Engineer of Wesco, Sambalpur circle, Sanjeet Kumar Nayak said. The existing manpower is insufficient to cover the entire circle as the number of connections has gone up after launch of Soubhagya Yojana. Under the programme, Wesco has electrified 5 lakh households in rural pockets of Sambalpur circle.

Considering the growth in number of consumers, roping in SHGs for meter reading, billing and collection of electricity charges would be helpful in expanding the discom’s reach in both rural and urban areas. At least one SHG will be selected for collection in one panchayat or ward.

Earlier, the interested SHGs were given a 15-day deadline to apply for the purpose. The District Social Welfare Officers will select the eligible SHGs. The SHG members will be trained by the sub-divisional officers and Wesco Executive Engineer about reading, record keeping and bill generation.