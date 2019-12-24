Archaeological Survey of  India DG seeks 4 months for Jagannath temple’ repair

By Express News Service

Director General of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Usha Sharma on Monday assured the Odisha High Court that repair of Natamandap of Jagannath temple will be accelerated and conservation measures at Konark temple will be completed at the earliest.

Appearing before the bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra in connection with two separate PILs on Puri Jagannath temple and Konark Sun Temple, the DG sought four months time for the purpose.

She stated in Court that by then a workshop on conservation of the Jagamohan of the Sun Temple would be organised. Experts, if necessary, would be invited from different parts of the world to participate in the seminar.

On December 17, the Court had asked the ASI Director General to be present in the HC on December 23 in connection with the conservation work at Konark temple and restoration work at Jagannath temple.

Taking note of the Sharma’s submissions, the Bench posted both the PILs to May 4, 2020 while directing the ASI to submit status report on the restoration work at Jagannath temple and conservation work at Konark temple by then.

On December 16, Superintending Archaeologist of ASI (Bhubaneswar Circle) Arun Malik had filed status reports through affidavits on the restoration work at Jagannath temple and conservation measures planned for the Konark temple.But the Court had expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of the ongoing work especially at Natamandap in Jagannath temple. The Court had felt that the ASI was virtually making no progress in the restoration work at Natamandap in the past months.

In the case of the purported conservation measures planned for Konark temple, the Court was not satisfied with the submissions made by Malik and had asked the ASI Director General to be present in the HC.

ASI Joint DG and Director Conservation Janwhij Sharma was also present in the court.