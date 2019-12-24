Home States Odisha

Archaeological Survey of  India DG seeks 4 months for Jagannath temple’ repair

She stated in Court that by then a workshop on conservation of the Jagamohan of the Sun Temple would be organised.

Published: 24th December 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Jagannath temple

Devotees outside Jagannath temple in Puri. (Photo | Ranjan Ganguly, Balaram Mohanty/EPS)

By Express News Service

Director General of Archaeological Survey of  India (ASI) Usha Sharma on Monday assured the Odisha High Court that repair of Natamandap of Jagannath temple will be accelerated and conservation measures at Konark temple will be completed at the earliest.

Appearing before the bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra in connection with two separate PILs on Puri Jagannath temple and Konark Sun Temple, the DG sought four months time for the purpose.

She stated in Court that by then a workshop on conservation of the Jagamohan of the Sun Temple would be organised. Experts, if necessary, would be invited from different parts of the world to participate in the seminar.

On December 17, the Court had asked the ASI Director General to be present in the HC on December 23 in connection with the conservation work at Konark temple and restoration work at Jagannath temple.
Taking note of the Sharma’s submissions, the Bench posted both the PILs to May 4, 2020 while directing the ASI to submit status report on the restoration work at Jagannath temple and conservation work at Konark temple by then.

On December 16, Superintending Archaeologist of ASI (Bhubaneswar Circle) Arun Malik had filed status reports through affidavits on the restoration work at Jagannath temple and conservation measures planned for the Konark temple.But the Court had expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of the ongoing work especially at Natamandap in Jagannath temple. The Court had felt that the ASI was virtually making no progress in the restoration work at Natamandap in the past months.

In the case of the purported conservation measures planned for Konark temple, the Court was not satisfied with the submissions made by Malik and had asked the ASI Director General to be present in the HC.
ASI Joint DG and Director Conservation Janwhij Sharma was also present in the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagannath temple repair Odisha High Court ASI
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp