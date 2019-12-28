Makeover for Balasore town in the offing

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Several new projects are in the offing for development of Balasore town and its adjoining areas. The town, which is currently facing encroachment, sewerage and several other civic issues, will get wider roads, a Ring Road, solid waste management system, sports complex, and water supply project.

A master plan for the town’s development was submitted recently by a private agency that was roped in by the Balasore administration for the purpose.

Informing this to media persons here on Friday, Collector K Sudarshan Chakrabarty said the master plan has been prepared taking into account available land, population and other aspects of the town. It was prepared after an aerial survey of unused Government land and water bodies in the town.

He said a Ring Road will be constructed to cater to the rising number of vehicles and address the traffic issues in the town. Residents of the town and 205 villages located in its periphery will benefit from the development plans, the Collector informed.