Home States Odisha

Odisha’s first eco-village comes up at Nayagarh’s Muduligadia

Odisha model of eco-tourism is one of the unique models in the country where entire revenue generated from eco-tourism projects goes to community as their wages

Published: 03rd November 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Muduligadia, a nondescript village in Nayagarh district, has earned the distinction of the first eco-village.

Muduligadia, a nondescript village in Nayagarh district, has earned the distinction of the first eco-village.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Muduligadia, a nondescript village in Nayagarh district, has earned the distinction of the first eco-village of the state. Located on the bank of Mahanadi river adjoining Satkosia gorge, villagers here have set an example of conserving the natural environment through a business model.

With the handholding of wildlife wing of Forest Department, communities in the village have come forward to provide a better life to the future generation. About 2 km away from the Badmul ecotourism project, the village has 12 tents on sand-bed managed by 30 local community members.

All houses in the village have been repaired with colourful verandahs and traditional wall paintings done by villagers to make them attractive. Villagers have formed Eco-Development Committee (EDC) and developed a mechanism to make the project self-sustained. 

Trees and roads are decorated for welcoming tourists and residents have developed a common worship place. All 35 households in the village have been using LPG gas instead of firewood for the past three years. EDC president Sumanta Das said the lifestyle of villagers has improved a lot, thanks to the ecotourism project which is not only providing employment but also changing lives of communities dependent on forest.

“The eco-village has generated employment for people living near the protected area and has been a source of awareness for conservation. The entire landscape now boasts of zero fire, zero poaching and zero dependence on forest. The community in return has helped increase health of forest and wildlife population,” he said.

Odisha model of eco-tourism is one of the unique models in the country where entire revenue generated from eco-tourism projects goes to community as their wages and rest gets ploughed back for management of nature camps. 

Of the total revenue generated from the online booking of tents, 35 per cent (pc) goes to the eco-tourism group managing the destinations as their wages, 25 pc for recurring expenses towards day to day food and maintenance, 10 pc for infrastructure development, 10 pc for the EDC and another 20 pc towards Government revenue and corpus fund. 

DFO, Mahanadi Wildlife Division, Anshu Pragyan Das said each household is earning on an average Rs 15,000 per month every year. Their lives have been transformed from collecting and selling forest produce for livelihood to planning and managing the eco-tourism property. Women are also actively participating in management of the project, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Eco Village
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp