NHAI orders probe into excess toll collection

The order came following a sting operation by a group of media persons exposing illegal activities and excess collection of toll by the gate staff engaged by Coral Associates.

BALASORE: National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has ordered a probe into excess collection of fees and malpractices at Sergarh toll gate on NH 16 in Balasore district.CGM (technical) Ram Prasad Panda has asked the Project Director of Project Implementation Unit, Balasore to conduct a probe and levy penalties as per the contract agreement.

He has also sought a report following which the decision for termination of the contract, if required, will be taken.

The toll gate had been collecting exorbitant fees in violation of an order of the NHAI that asked to collect 75 per cent of toll charges during the ongoing renovation work of the national highway. The NHAI had issued the order on May 7 this year.

General secretary of Senior Citizens’ Forum Laxmidhar Behera alleged that the contractor Coral Associates continued to collect full toll despite the order. The contractor used to collect around `10 lakh excess toll everyday which is nothing but cheating, he claimed.

“The contractor has collected around Rs 9 crore excess toll in the last three months. Surprisingly, the name of the toll gate is not mentioned in the money receipt given to vehicles during collection of toll,” he alleged.

The NHAI has also asked the nodal officer to ensure collection of toll through e-payment (cashless) with the help of district administration from December 1 to avoid excess charge.

Project Director of Project Implementation Unit Nageswar Rao said revised list of fees has been displayed on boards at the toll gate and the staff have started collecting toll as per the new list.

“As directed by the NHAI, I will conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter and submit the report within a week. Appropriate action will be taken against the contractor after the enquiry,” he added.

