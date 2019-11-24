Home States Odisha

12 black spots on National Highways in Odisha, says Gadkari

The number of black spots prone to road accidents on National Highways of  the State has been reduced to 12.

Published: 24th November 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The number of black spots prone to road accidents on National Highways of  the State has been reduced to 12.

Responding to several queries from Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Lok Sabha that the Ministry has identified 789 black spots (accident-prone places) in National Highways and Expressways across the country and 12 of them are in Odisha.He said four out of 12 black spots have been rectified.

As per information received from the States, as many as 54,046 persons were killed in 2018.

Gadkari said the Government has launched a mobile app ‘Sukhad Yatra 1033’ for Highway users to report potholes and other safety hazard on the NH. Road safety audits are being carried out in all States for development of the highways.

The Ministry has constituted group of ministers of State transport departments to examine best practices of transport and suggest issues to improve road safety.

The Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed by the Parliament basing on the recommendation of the group of ministers, he added.

The Ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issues of road safety based on 4 Es - Education, Engineering (both on roads and vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency care.

Besides, road safety has been made an integral part of road design at planning stage.

In 2016, the State Government had identified 209 black spots on NH. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp