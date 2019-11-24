Five injured in group clash during Kartikeswar idol immersion ceremony at Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Five persons, including two Home Guards, sustained critical injuries in a group clash during Kartikeswar idol immersion ceremony at Jasharajpur under Mahanga police limits on Friday night.

The injured Home Guards, Samir Pradhan and Prabhat Lenka, have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Police said locals of Jasharajpur were taking out a procession of Kartikeswar idol for immersion when they had a heated exchange of words with some youths belonging to nearby Korual village under Tangi police limits who were reportedly passing through the route.

Later, a group of Korual villagers armed with sticks then rushed to Jasharajpur and started assaulting locals.

Incidentally, Pradhan and Lenka who were returning to Kumuda-Jaipur police outpost via Jasharajpur village were not spared from the wrath of Korual villagers.

Mahanga police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured.

Police registered a case suo motu in this connection, said Mahanga IIC Ranjan Pradhan.