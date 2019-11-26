Child falls ill after double dose of JE vaccine in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A child was taken ill after being allegedly administered double dose of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) vaccine in Badgaon village within Balikuda police limits.

The eight-year-old, Soumya Ranjan Sethy of Salajang village, complained of fever and vomiting and was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack on Tuesday.

His condition is stated to be stable. Sources said Soumya was administered the first dose of JE vaccine on November 19 at his school in the village and the second on November 23 at Badgaon village.

Soumya had gone to the school at Badgaon where a vaccination camp was being held, along with his aunt and another child and was administered the second dose by health worker Tuni Lata Barik.

His parents alleged they were not consulted before Soumya was administered the vaccine.

The victim’s father Sarada Charan Sethy said his son felt uneasy and complained of fever after the second vaccine.

He lodged an FIR against the doctor in charge of the camp where the vaccine was administered and the health worker with Balikuda police station.

Balikuda IIC Sarbeswer Behera said basing on the FIR, a case has been registered against the doctor incharge and health worker under sections 66B, 337 and 294 of IPC.

Police is investigating the case, he said. Chief District Medical Officer Vijaya Panda said the health worker has been issued a show-cause notice and a medical team from Balikuda hospital is keeping a watch on Soumya’s condition.

The district administration has launched 20-day vaccination drive to combat Japanese Encephalitis in the district. It has been targeted to vaccinate 2,64,033 children aged between one and 15 during the campaign which started from November 11 and will continue till December 10.

Earlier, double doses of the vaccine were administered to children but now a single dose has been introduced.