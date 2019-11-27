Rape, murder cry in student death

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The death of engineering student Subha Laxmi Ojha, whose body was found near a railway track at Bandhabati Gate on November 10, has taken a twist with the deceased’s father lodging an FIR against her roommate and a college senior.The death was initially ascribed to suicide but Ramesh Ojha has alleged rape and murder of his daughter.

Subha Laxmi Ojha of Chunabelari village under Paradip block was studying at Ganapati Engineering College in Jagatpur, Cuttack. She was staying in a rented house along with roommate Shantilata Bhoi.

Alleging foul play, Ramesh on Monday stated that he had made repeated calls to his daughter on November 9 but she did not receive them.

When he called Shantilata in desperation, her replies were dodgy.On November 10, when he rushed to the spot on receiving news of his daughter’s death, he saw hack marks on her body and bite marks on her chest. All her ornaments were also missing.Later, Subha Laxmi’s mother met Shantilata who reportedly disclosed that on November 9, their college senior Subhranshu Biswal had threatened the deceased on phone.

He had allegedly developed one-sided love interest in Subha Laxmi and after being turned down, had harboured grudges against her. Morever, the body was found just 3km away from Biswal’s village and at a place which was not even a passenger halt, Ramesh pointed out in his FIR. Acting on his complaint, police has registered a case under Section 302 and 34 of IPC.

Man held for abduction, rape of minor girl

Balangir: Police on Tuesday arrested a man on charges of abduction and rape of a minor girl in Buromal village under Kantabanji police limits. The accused, Pradeep Mohapatra of Karlabahali village under Belpada police limits, had abducted the minor girl from her village on the pretext of marriage. He had taken her to Bangalore last month and outraged her modesty. On November 22, Mohapatra had brought the girl back to her village following which her family had lodged a complaint with the police. Acting on it, police had launched a probe and conducted medical test of the girl. The accused was then forwarded to POCSO court and case was registered.