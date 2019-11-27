Home States Odisha

Rape, murder cry in student death

Subha Laxmi’s body was found near railway track at Bandhabati Gate on Nov 10

Published: 27th November 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The death of engineering student Subha Laxmi Ojha, whose body was found near a railway track at Bandhabati Gate on November 10, has taken a twist with the deceased’s father lodging an FIR against her roommate and a college senior.The death was initially ascribed to suicide but Ramesh Ojha has alleged rape and murder of his daughter.

Subha Laxmi Ojha of Chunabelari village under Paradip block was studying at Ganapati Engineering College in Jagatpur, Cuttack. She was staying in a rented house along with roommate Shantilata Bhoi. 
Alleging foul play, Ramesh on Monday stated that he had made repeated calls to his daughter on November 9 but she did not receive them. 

When he called Shantilata in desperation, her replies were dodgy.On November 10, when he rushed to the spot on receiving news of his daughter’s death, he saw hack marks on her body and bite marks on her chest. All her ornaments were also missing.Later, Subha Laxmi’s mother met Shantilata who reportedly disclosed that on November 9, their college senior Subhranshu Biswal had threatened the deceased on phone. 

He had allegedly developed one-sided love interest in Subha Laxmi and after being turned down, had harboured grudges against her. Morever, the body was found just 3km away from Biswal’s village and at a place which was not even a passenger halt, Ramesh pointed out in his FIR. Acting on his complaint, police has registered a case under Section 302 and 34 of IPC. 

Man held for abduction, rape of minor girl 
 Balangir: Police on Tuesday arrested a man on charges of abduction and rape of a minor girl in Buromal village under Kantabanji police limits. The accused, Pradeep Mohapatra of Karlabahali village under Belpada police limits, had abducted the minor girl from her village on the pretext of marriage.  He had taken her to Bangalore last month and outraged her modesty. On November 22, Mohapatra had brought the girl back to her village following which her family had lodged a complaint with the police. Acting on it, police had launched a probe and conducted medical test of the girl. The accused was then forwarded to POCSO court and case was registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp