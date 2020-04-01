Seafood prices skyrocket in Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Seafood prices have shot up in the coastal district with fishermen deciding not to venture into the sea during the 21-day lockdown period. Vendors in Kendrapara, Patkura, Mahakalapada, Rajnagar and other areas have jacked up prices of popular fish varieties like Kani, Pomphret, Khainga, Khuranta, Bhekti, Khasuli and Eel. The price of fish varieties across the board has also seen a similar trend. A fish merchant of Kendrapara Arakhita Behera said, “Since the fishermen are no longer going to the sea, the fish supply is limited. The price hike is not in our hands.”

Pomfret, which normally sells at Rs 300 per kg, is now priced at Rs 450. The price of Kani, a common fish, has increased to Rs 250 per kg from Rs 150. General secretary of All Odisha Fish Producers’ Federation Sumant Biswal said fishing activities have come to a standstill in the harbour of port town Paradip due to the lockdown. Fishermen are not willing to go to the sea as selling their catch would be difficult due to the restrictions. Seafood processing units and exporters have also stopped loading fish from the harbours at Paradip and other areas citing transportation issues.

“The district officials have asked fishermen to abandon the traditional auction system to prevent crowding. Due to this directive, fishermen are facing problems to sell their catch,” Biswal claimed.Sources said the fate of around six lakh fishermen hangs in balance due to the coronavirus restrictions. Though the Centre has announced a relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the poor in view of the pandemic, fishermen will not be benefitted from it as they are not included in Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

President of Odisha Traditional Fish Workers’ Union (OTFWU) Prasanna Behera said the Government should provide a monthly allowance of Rs 10,000 for the next three months to all fishermen and those engaged in allied activities.

Director of Fisheries department SR Pradhan said, “Though we have not imposed any ban on fishing, the fishermen are not venturing into sea due to various problems arising out of the lockdown. Fishermen, fish traders and processors are facing labour shortage and transportation issues due to the restrictions. The administration has decided to provide necessary help to the affected fishermen.”