Payment of pending salary of Birla Tyres’ employees sought

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Sarangi has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for payment of last five months’ salary of Birla Tyres’ employees. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Sarangi said, “In the prevailing scenario of countrywide lockdown, the employees are not being paid contrary to clear cut Government instruction in this regard.”

He said the management of Birla Tyres, over the years, has been playing with the livelihoods of its employees by denying their legitimate benefits. In this difficult situation, the company has turned deaf ears to the just demands of the employees for their salaries, he added.

The Union Minister said the company has made significant investment recently to ramp up the production facility at Balasore. Noting that the employees have been bringing their problems to the State Government several times, Sarangi said nothing has been done to address them.