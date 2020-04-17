STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transport restrictions hit floriculturists hard

A flower grower with his cultivation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Absence of transport and closure of markets have adversely hit floriculturists of the district. As per official records, flowers of different varieties including Marigold, Rose and Gerbera are grown over 1,350 hectare land by 100 floriculturists in the district.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Ranjan Kumar Das Mohapatra said the floriculturists are going through a tough phase. Usually, they supply flowers to other districts of the State like Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and wholesale markets of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.  However, in the last one month, the floriculturists have not been able to supply their produce to other places due to absence of means of transport.

Soubhagya Nayak of Niktimal village in Bamra block grows roses over his 2 acre land and used to supply the flowers to wholesalers in the State capital and Cuttack through night buses. But since inter-district buses are no longer plying due to the lockdown, it has affected his business. “I had availed a loan for growing roses on my land and even if I do not sell the produce, I will have to repay it,” Soubhagya said. He is also worried about paying the labourers who had worked on his farm.

Soubhagya had contemplated arranging a vehicle for supplying the flowers to his clients but the latter refused to buy the produce due to restrictions. Since there is little demand for the flowers in the village, he has been dumping his produce daily.

Another factor affecting the trade is that marriage places, hotels and religious where flowers are used, too are closed due to the lockdown. Iswar Sahoo of Jujumura has grown Marigold over three acre land. He used to sell over 100 kg flowers every day to temples. However, his sale has dwindled to 30 kg per day now.

Das Mohapatra said the situation may improve after the lockdown ends. “We have asked the farmers to wait till May 3 and continue selling their produce in local markets,” he said. Still, the floriculturists of the district have sought loan waiver or financial assistance by the Government to tide through the crisis.

