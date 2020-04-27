Akshaya Tritiya a low-key affair in the tribal-dominated Koraput district of Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Akshaya Tritiya festival was a low-key affair in the tribal-dominated Koraput district with most of the farmers skipping it due to lockdown restrictions on Sunday. As per traditions, farmers of Kotpad, Borrigumma and Kundra pockets observe the day with much fanfare every year by worshipping Mother Earth and sowing seeds. The heads of farmer families gather at a designated crop field for the annual festival which is believed to be an auspicious occasion to start agriculture activities. However this year, no such activities were carried out due to the social distancing norm enforced by the administration. Only a handful of farmers were seen observing the ritual privately without inviting other villagers. The administration too skipped the grand function which is usually organised on Akshaya Tritiya.