Odisha experiences widespread rain

Several parts of Odisha on Monday recorded heavy rainfall ahead of a fresh low pressure in the north Bay of Bengal.

Published: 04th August 2020 08:06 AM

A waterlogged road near Forest Park in Bhubaneswar on Monday

A waterlogged road near Forest Park in Bhubaneswar on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Several parts of Odisha on Monday recorded heavy rainfall ahead of a fresh low pressure in the north Bay of Bengal. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in Odisha and heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Cuttack district on Monday. Mundali in Cuttack district received 120 mm rainfall followed by 90 mm at Rengali in Angul, while Talcher and Banarpal in Angul, Mathili in Malkangiri, Parjang in Dhenkanal and Kantapada in Cuttack experienced 70 mm each in the last 24 hours. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday, Chandbali received 96 mm rainfall followed by 44 mm in Balasore and 22 mm in Jharsuguda.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over northeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood, a low pressure area is expected to form over north Bay of Bengal by Tuesday, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das. Besides, the east-west shear zone will enhance the rainfall activity in the State. “The monsoon trough now passes through Ganganagar, Hissar, Badaun, Gonda, Azamgarh, Gaya, Jamshedpur, Digha and southeastwards to the north-east Bay of Bengal. It is expected that the southwest monsoon will enter into the active phase over central India, including Odisha, from Tuesday,” said Das.

Orange alert for 7 districts

Met office has issued an orange warning and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Angul, Boudh and Dhenkanal districts on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Kalahandi, Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Cuttack districts. Several places in the State will experience heavy rainfall till Thursday.

Comments

