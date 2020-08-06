Six per cent deficit in rainfall received in Odisha, more to come

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Heavy showers, induced by low pressure, lashed many parts of the State and helped reduce the rainfall deficit which was threatening the kharif activities in last 24 hours. The State’s deficit rainfall between June and August dropped from 17 pc to 11 pc after the recent weather activity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places in Odisha, while heavy showers lashed northern as well as southern regions. Sambalpur’s Jujumara received the maximum rainfall of 290 mm, followed by Khairmal (180 mm) and Sonepur and Kantapada (170 mm).

The Twin City also received good showers. Bhubaneswar recorded 149.4 mm rainfall and Cuttack 63.2 mm between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. The IMD informed that south-west monsoon is active over the State and attributed the enhanced rainfall activity to the well-marked low pressure which now lies over north-west Bay of Bengal, adjoining north Odisha and West Bengal coasts. Besides, a trough runs from south Gujarat across south Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and north central Maharashtra. The monsoon trough now passes through Bikaner to northwest Bay of Bengal.

All these systems have increased the rainfall activity in the State, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre S c i e n t i s t , Umasankar Das. Meanwhile, more rains are in the offing since a fourth low pressure area of the monsoon season is expected to form over Bay of Bengal by the end of this week. “The low pressure is likely to develop over west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around August 9 and will trigger rainfall activity in Odisha,” said Das. Meanwhile, the Government on Tuesday put Collectors on alert to monitor the situation in their districts. Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena asked the districts to remain in readiness to meet any eventuality as the downpour may result in waterlogging in low lying areas and flood-like situation.