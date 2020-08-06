STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Six per cent deficit in rainfall received in Odisha, more to come

Heavy showers, induced by a low pressure, lashed many parts of the State and helped reduce the rainfall deficit which was threatening the kharif activities in last 24 hours.

Published: 06th August 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters braving a sudden downpour in Bhubaneswar I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Heavy showers, induced by low pressure, lashed many parts of the State and helped reduce the rainfall deficit which was threatening the kharif activities in last 24 hours. The State’s deficit rainfall between June and August dropped from 17 pc to 11 pc after the recent weather activity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places in Odisha, while heavy showers lashed northern as well as southern regions. Sambalpur’s Jujumara received the maximum rainfall of 290 mm, followed by Khairmal (180 mm) and Sonepur and Kantapada (170 mm).

The Twin City also received good showers. Bhubaneswar recorded 149.4 mm rainfall and Cuttack 63.2 mm between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. The IMD informed that south-west monsoon is active over the State and attributed the enhanced rainfall activity to the well-marked low pressure which now lies over north-west Bay of Bengal, adjoining north Odisha and West Bengal coasts. Besides, a trough runs from south Gujarat across south Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and north central Maharashtra. The monsoon trough now passes through Bikaner to northwest Bay of Bengal.

All these systems have increased the rainfall activity in the State, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre S c i e n t i s t , Umasankar Das. Meanwhile, more rains are in the offing since a fourth low pressure area of the monsoon season is expected to form over Bay of Bengal by the end of this week. “The low pressure is likely to develop over west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around August 9 and will trigger rainfall activity in Odisha,” said Das. Meanwhile, the Government on Tuesday put Collectors on alert to monitor the situation in their districts. Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena asked the districts to remain in readiness to meet any eventuality as the downpour may result in waterlogging in low lying areas and flood-like situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha rainfall Odisha rain
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp