Induction programme of MBA batch in IIM-S

SAMBALPUR: The five-day induction programme of the sixth batch of MBA in Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur (IIM-S) was inaugurated virtually on Monday. The MBA Class of 2020-22 has a strength of 168 students.

The inaugural address was delivered by president of Uber India Prabhjeet Singh and Secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Dr GP Mohapatra. CEOs and presidents of top industries and the Government will address the new batch of students in the next four days of the induction programme.

Institute Director Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal said, “There has been be no impact of the pandemic on selection and admission process. Classes for the new batch have already started from July 3 through online mode.”