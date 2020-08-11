STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: Recovery relief for Ganjam

Of 13,088 cases reported from the district, 10,500 have recovered

Published: 11th August 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Health screening underway at a containment zone in Ganjam NAC (Photo | EPS) 

Health screening underway at a containment zone in Ganjam NAC (Photo | EPS) 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam has been topping the list of positive cases in the State for the last few months. But in a silver lining, the recovery rate in the district has now gone past 80 per cent, among the best in the country. Of the 13,088 cases reported from the district, 10,500 have recovered.

The current month is crucial for the district and if all precautions are taken, the situation will improve considerably, said Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.Stressing the need for another round of health screening in each panchayat, the Collector asked owners of commercial establishments to come forward and get themselves tested failing which their outlets will not be allowed to function. He also directed block development officers to keep at least 10 plasma donors ready in their respective areas.

Officers, posted on deputation from other districts, have been entrusted with a block or an NAC. Kulange asked the officials to speed up antigen tests and said more funds have been released from Red Cross for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the toll in the district went up to 137 with six more deaths reported during the last 24 hours. Among the deceased is a 37-year-old IT engineer of Bazar Street in Digapahandi, who was working in Bengaluru. The engineer fell sick during his visit to the town last month  to perform the last rites of his father, who had died of the virus. He was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital and discharged after four days.

Since he had recovered from his illness, he decided to leave for Bengaluru on July 26. But, he fell sick at the airport and was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he breathed his last on Sunday.
The district saw 233 fresh positive cases. Of them while 18 are Covid warriors, eight have travel history and the rest are active contact cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganjam coronavirus COVID recovery
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp