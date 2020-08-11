COVID-19: Recovery relief for Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam has been topping the list of positive cases in the State for the last few months. But in a silver lining, the recovery rate in the district has now gone past 80 per cent, among the best in the country. Of the 13,088 cases reported from the district, 10,500 have recovered.

The current month is crucial for the district and if all precautions are taken, the situation will improve considerably, said Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.Stressing the need for another round of health screening in each panchayat, the Collector asked owners of commercial establishments to come forward and get themselves tested failing which their outlets will not be allowed to function. He also directed block development officers to keep at least 10 plasma donors ready in their respective areas.

Officers, posted on deputation from other districts, have been entrusted with a block or an NAC. Kulange asked the officials to speed up antigen tests and said more funds have been released from Red Cross for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the toll in the district went up to 137 with six more deaths reported during the last 24 hours. Among the deceased is a 37-year-old IT engineer of Bazar Street in Digapahandi, who was working in Bengaluru. The engineer fell sick during his visit to the town last month to perform the last rites of his father, who had died of the virus. He was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital and discharged after four days.

Since he had recovered from his illness, he decided to leave for Bengaluru on July 26. But, he fell sick at the airport and was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he breathed his last on Sunday.

The district saw 233 fresh positive cases. Of them while 18 are Covid warriors, eight have travel history and the rest are active contact cases.