Odisha CM presents Suraj Awards to 3 women posthumously

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday presented ‘Suraj Award’ posthumously to three women cadaveric donors and felicitated their kin on the occasion of the World Organ Donation Day.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday presented ‘Suraj Award’ posthumously to three women cadaveric donors and felicitated their kin on the occasion of the World Organ Donation Day.
P Priyankarani Patra from Digapahandi, Suchitra Das from Bhubaneswar and Rajalakshmi Das from Delang were awarded posthumously through video conference. The kin of the three women were presented with cheque of `5 lakh each from the CMRF.

“In October, 2019, Suraj Behera of Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district met with an accident and was in coma. Taking a bold decision, the parents of Suraj donated his heart, liver, kidney and eyes and saved six lives. His parents have set an example for others,” the Chief Minister said.

“In the memory of Suraj and to encourage cadaveric donation in the State, I announced the Suraj Award on November 11, 2019. Many lives are being saved because of the way shown by Suraj’s family,” he said.

