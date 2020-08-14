STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One in 3 persons in Berhampur has COVID-19 antibodies: Sero-survey

As many as 2,830 samples were collected from randomly-selected individuals across different categories and high-risk groups for the survey.

A crowded Bada Bazaar area in Berhampur of Ganjam district on Thursday.

A crowded Bada Bazaar area in Berhampur of Ganjam district on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Almost one in three persons included in a serological survey in Berhampur city of the worst hit Ganjam district have been found to be exposed to the novel coronavirus and developed antibodies for Covid-19.

The community-based sero-survey conducted jointly by Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), MKCG Medical College and Hospital and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has revealed that 31.1 per cent (pc) of the individuals were infected with novel coronavirus.

It indicated that around 1.5 lakh people in the city having a population of around 4.5 lakh were exposed to the infection. Around 90 pc of those who developed antibodies were either asymptomatic or had no major symptoms.

As many as 2,830 samples were collected from randomly-selected individuals across different categories and high-risk groups for the survey conducted between August 3 to 7. Five teams covered 25 wards and five slums.

The survey aimed at estimating the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 in the community and generating important evidence for assessing the spread of the pandemic. Second phase of the exercise will be undertaken after 21 days.

The study showed, the prevalence ranged from seven pc to 60 pc in different wards of BeMC. Four wards had more than 50 pc sero-prevalence and around 35 pc population in the urban slums were infected.
The infection fatality rate, which is an indicator of transmission in the city, is now estimated to be only around 0.02 pc against a case fatality rate of 1.6 pc. The city has officially recorded 2,520 cases with 41 deaths. While 2,173 patients have recovered, 306 active cases are under treatment.

“The survey among high-risk groups, including people above 60 years and those having underlying conditions like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac and kidney disease found 23 pc among them had developed antibodies. The results correspond to four-month-old infection status, “ RMRC Director Dr Sanghamitra Pati said.

In the first phase, the survey was conducted at Puri and Bhubaneswar besides Berhampur. Only 1.4 pc persons in Bhubaneswar were found to have developed antibodies.While the survey is now being conducted at Badamba, it will be done at Cuttack, Gajapati and Rourkela soon.

