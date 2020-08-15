It may be curtains down for over 40 single screen cinema halls in Odisha

Soumika Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After braving the onslaught of multiplexes over the past few years, more than 40 single screen cinema halls in Odisha may finally succumb to the uncertainties triggered by the pandemic. With no financial assistance coming from the Government, the cinema halls - reeling under loan burden - are fast approaching bankruptcy. Closed further, the owners may pull out of the business permanently to try luck at new entrepreneurial ventures.

Last year, iconic cinema halls like Jayashree Talkies and Nishamani in Cuttack were closed permanently. Blame it on the pandemic, sources claim that similar decision has been taken by owners of old theatre halls in Baripada and at Puri.

“Though there is no specific data about how many single screen will survive post pandemic, the lockdown will definitely be the last nail in the coffins for 40 to 50 halls spread across the State,” said Debasish Samal, an Odia film distributor, who has been a part of the industry for over 30 years.

Prior to the lockdown, 110 single screen cinema halls were operating in the State. Besides, 25 single screen halls were remodelled to add two or three more screens. Odia film distributors claim that the devastation caused by 1999 Super Cyclone had also taken a toll on the existence of single screen cinema halls. “After the super cyclone, around 140 single screen halls had survived out of 200. Now, Covid will lead to further closures,” added Samal.

Most of these cinema halls have a staff strength of 10 to 15. Barring a few, the hall owners haven’t been able to pay the salaries of all staffers. “I have been paying monthly loan EMI of `51,000 and other taxes. Besides, there are maintenance and electricity charges worth `10,000 to be paid each month. As the halls remained shut, I haven’t earned anything for the past five months. How can I pay the staff? I paid for two months and now I am helpless,” said Naveen Kumar Nanda, owner of Royal Cinema, which has been running in Balangir with a seating capacity of 174 since 2013. In such a scenario, Nanda is mulling over transforming a portion of his hall into shopping complex. But, the conversion isn’t easy and affordable too.

The hall owners in rural areas, where the audience mostly prefer Odia films, are in a fix. They fear scarcity of content as lockdown had disrupted shootings. Sources revealed halls may shut in areas like Buguda and Bhanjanagar (both in Ganjam), Khurda, Pipili, Niali, Pattamundai and Ali (Kendrapara), Chandbali, Jagatsinghpur, Agarpara, Nabarangpur, Sundargarh, Jaraka, Chandikhol, Jaleswar, among others.

Meanwhile, even if the Government allows reopening of cinema halls anytime soon, it would be a challenge to run the business maintaining social distancing norms.