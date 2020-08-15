Rain triggers check dam collapse

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Incessant rains since the last few days continued on Friday disrupting normal life in the district.A six-metre high dam of the minor irrigation project at Patraput under Mathili block collapsed due to heavy rains. Floodwater submerged standing crops in nearly 30 acre of farmland on the downstream. Minor Irrigation Executive Engineer Sushil Sahu said efforts are on to repair the dam soon.

Similarly, four houses in Champajharan and Miliguda villages under Mathili were damaged due to rain. Communication was disrupted on Mathili road after an uprooted tree blocked vehicular movement on the day.Movement of vehicles was also disrupted on NH-326 between Malkangiri and Jeypore as rainwater flowed 3-4 feet over Pangam bridge. Till reports last came in, water was flowing over the bridges at MV-90 and MV-96 under Kalimela block and Kanyashram of Podia.

On Thursday night, one Kamala Pangi sustained injuries after the wall of a shop collapsed on her due to heavy rain at Kamarguda junction under Chitrakonda block. Kamala was sleeping inside the shop when the mishap took place. Her father Santosh Pangi urged the district administration for relief and Government assistance.

In the last 24 hours, the district received 490.4 mm rainfall. Chitrakonda block reported the highest rain of 130 mm followed by Korukonda (97 mm), Khairput (84 mm) and Podia (63.5).