STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Digha-Gopalpur highway to boost Odisha’s infrastructure, economy: Dharmendra Pradhan 

NCC to be expanded in coastal areas to open new avenues for the youth of the region.

Published: 18th August 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

The State Government had given its approval to the Rs 7,500 crore coastal highway project that will link Gopalpur in Odisha and Digha in West Bengal.

The State Government had given its approval to the Rs 7,500 crore coastal highway project that will link Gopalpur in Odisha and Digha in West Bengal.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Claiming that Odisha is one of the prime beneficiaries of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s infrastructure and connectivity push, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said the 451-km long Digha-Gopalpur coastal highway will be a game-changer in transforming the fortunes of the State.

In a series of tweets, Pradhan said the long coastline of the State having India’s biggest container handling port and a petrochemical complex in Paradip, Odisha is strategically poised for synergised infrastructure push.

“Improved infrastructure development and connectivity are central to PM @narendramodi’s vision for #AatmaNirbharBharat. The National Infrastructure pipeline will not only revolutionise infrastructure creation but also pull India out of the economic impact of #Covid19,” he wrote.He further said Digha-Gopalpur coastal highway will also act as an economic corridor for the transport of agricultural and pisciculture produce to Paradip and Dhamra port and also play an important role in movement of supplies during natural disasters such as cyclones and floods. 

The State Government had given its approval to the Rs 7,500 crore coastal highway project that will link Gopalpur in Odisha and Digha in West Bengal.

The project was cleared after the Government agreed to the original alignment of Satpada-Digha stretch via Puri-Konark-Astarang-Ratanpur-Dhamara-Basudevpur-Chandipur. In the first phase, the 240 kms stretch from Gopalpur to Ratanpur will be constructed at an estimated cost of `2,196 crore. Maintaining the ecological and environmental sanctity of the region, Pradhan said the coastal area will also emerge as one of India’s prime tourist attractions.

“Expansion of National Cadet Corps (NCC) in the coastal areas will open new avenues for the youth of the region and further strengthen disaster management capabilities,” Pradhan tweeted.

Responding to a tweet of Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Prakash Javdekar on Project Dolphin, Pradhan said the project will not only promote a healthy marine ecosystem but also strengthen efforts to provide a safe habitat to Irrawaddy dolphins in Chilika. In a tweet, Javdekar announced that his ministry will be launching a holistic Project Dolphin in another 15 days for the conservation and protection of the dolphins in the rivers and oceans of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Odisha Digha-Gopalpur highway
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp