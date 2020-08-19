Energy department to launch portal for addressing power needs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a move that promises quick delivery of services and expeditious resolution of consumer complaints, the Energy department is ready with an unified digital platform to connect consumers with power distribution companies.

Explaining the need for the new online portal, Principal Secretary of the department Nikunja Bihari Dhal said it will be a common platform with a standardised process to address all consumer related issues.

“As of now all the four distribution companies (discoms) are following different processes for new service connection with different charges. Their grievance redressal mechanism is also different from each other,” Dhal said. The common portal will resolve all these issues as it would have a standard format for the discoms with timeline for delivery of services.

The issue was discussed at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy through video conferencing.After discussing different aspects of the new portal, the Chief Secretary advised the department to make it more user friendly with bi-lingual applications for the common citizen.The Energy department was asked to develop a mobile app for easy access to the consumers.

The four discoms - TPCODL, NESCO, SOUTHCO and WESCO - were asked to make their service delivery system ready to operate through this common portal.

The Energy Secretary said the new portal with its standardised process and application would facilitate new service connection to the domestic and micro business enterprises (up to 5 KW) within 48 hours where electrical infrastructure is available.

Besides, the portal would have proper escalation matrix for timely service with SMS facility for both applicant and the discom official concerned at each stage of the work.