KIIT bags top score in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements ranking

It is the only educational institution or university from Odisha to have featured in the top-five list of ARIIA rankings.

A view of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar

A view of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar. (File Photo| Shamim Qureshy, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The KIIT University bagged the  first place among self-financed or private universities of the country in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020 that was announced by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday.

Under Ministry of Education, the rankings were announced in five different categories - higher educational institutions only for women, private college/institutes, private or self-financed university, government or government-aided colleges/institutes,  government or government-aided universities and institutes of national importance. In each of these categories, top-five institutes were ranked from among various institutes in the country.

As many as 16 institutions from the State participated in the ranking. Among institutes of national importance, IIT Bhubaneswar was placed under Band B (between rank 26 and 50).
While Gandhi Institute of Engineering and Technology, CV Raman College of Engineering, Gandhi Institute for Technology, Silicon Institute of Technology and Gandhi Institute for Education and Technology were placed under Band B, and International Management Institute featured in Band C (rank above 50).

The ranking aims to promote innovation among Indian educational institutions. Colleges and universities are assessed on various parameters ranging from innovative learning method, intellectual property generation, support for entrepreneurship development to technology transfer and commercialisation among other aspects.

This year, a special segment for women institutes was added to the list of existing categories.
Under this category, only two institutes - Tamil Nadu-based Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education For Women and Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women - made it to the list.

Ever since launch of ARIIA in 2018, KIIT had become the only institute from the State to have featured in the top five ranking list. In 2019, it had bagged the second rank under the private university category.

