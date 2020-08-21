STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
British-born man running shelter home for children in Odisha held on paedophilia charge

The victim was staying in the shelter home and studied at the institute set up by the British-born man who took Indian citizenship in 1992.

68-year-old John Patrick Bridge, founder of Faith Outreach children home charged with abusing a 16-year-old boy of Kandhamal district

68-year-old John Patrick Bridge, founder of Faith Outreach children home charged with abusing a 16-year-old boy of Kandhamal district, being accompanied by a policeman (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JHARSUGUDA: A 68-year-old British-born man running a shelter home for the children here was arrested by the Jharsuguda Police on Wednesday for sexual abuse of a minor boy.
The accused John Patrick Bridge, founder of Faith Outreach children home located at Cox Colony, is charged with abusing a 16-year-old boy of Kandhamal district.

The victim was staying in the shelter home and studied at the institute set up by the British-born man who took Indian citizenship in 1992. Bridge is accused of sexually abusing the minor several times while he was residing in the shelter home way back in 2015.

Similar allegation was also levelled by another person of Bhabanipur area in Sundargarh district. He allegedly was sexually abused while coming to the shelter home for Bible classes.

Sources said, Bridge provided education to many poor tribal students of Kandhamal district residing in his shelter home. Taking advantage of the gullible minors, he allegedly exploited them.

In fact, Bridge’s actions were first flagged by New Zealand Government to Indian High Commission which alerted the Centre. Following a communication from the Government of India, the State Government had asked the Jharsuguda administration to investigate the matter. During the probe, statements of a victim was recorded basing on which the complaint was drawn.

Jharsuguda Town IIC Savitri Bal said, police registered a case under Section 341 of IPC, 10 POCSO Act and SC/ST (PoA) Act and arrested the accused. He was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.

In 2013, a French national, Mathieu Furic, was booked for allegedly indulging in unnatural sex with children on Penthakata beach in Puri. Apprehending trouble, Furic flew back to his home country before police could nab him.

