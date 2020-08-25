Maoist ammunition dump busted in Odisha's Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A joint team of District Voluntary Force (DVF) and BSF busted an ammunition dump suspected to have been used by the Maoists for illegal manufacturing and repair of weapons in the district.

SP Rishikesh D Khilari said a team of DVF and BSF, during an operation conducted in Kurub, Sudhakonda and Elkanur police limits came across the dump from where 12 bore empty cartridge cases with 48 caps, two 12 bore live ammunition, 93 detonators, two gas cylinders, one lathe machine, one carbide gas welding cylinder, iron scrap and Maoist literature were recovered.

Further probe into the matter is on, he said.