Odisha major rivers flow above danger mark

Major rivers in the district are in spate due to heavy rains for the last couple of days. 

Published: 28th August 2020 08:44 AM

People watch as flood water gushes into Mirjapur village of Dasarathpur block

By Express News Service

Water from Baitarani river gushed into 50 panchayats of Dasarathpur, Korei and Jajpur districts on Thursday. Apprehending the worst, the district administration has started evacuating people from low-lying areas to safer locations.  “We have already evacuated hundreds of people from low lying areas of Dasarathapur, Jajpur and Korei blocks to safer places. We have also asked people residing in riverside villages to shift to flood shelters in case of any eventuality,” said Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das.

As per district emergency office sources, while the water level of Baitarani has gone up to 19.92 metre against the danger mark of 17.83 metre at Akhuapada, the Brahmani river is flowing at 10.2 metre against the danger mark of 10.3 metre at Binjharpur block. Communication between Jajpur Town and Bhandaripokhari has been cut off as the Sarata bridge near Malada was submerged under 5 feet water. Besides, vehicular traffic between Dhamnagar and Jajpur has also been disrupted. 

