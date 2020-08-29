STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crocodile threat in flood-hit villages of Kendrapara in Odisha

Several crocodiles have strayed into Brahmani, Kharasotra and Kani rivers from the water bodies of Bhitarkanika National Park due to the floods.

Published: 29th August 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 03:41 PM

Crocodile

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Flooding in the riverside villages of Aul, Pattamundai and Rajkanika blocks has given rise to fear of crocodiles from Bhitarkanika National Park entering human habitations. 

Several crocodiles have strayed into Brahmani, Kharasotra and Kani rivers from the water bodies of Bhitarkanika National Park due to the floods. The reptiles were spotted near several villages of the three blocks. 

“Wading through flooded areas is not safe. We have advised residents of flooded areas to remain alert as the crocodiles may venture into their areas,” said DFO of Bhitarkanika National Park Bikash Ranjan Dash. The forest personnel are keeping an eye on crocodiles in the affected areas.

“So far there have been no reports of people getting injured in crocodile attacks,” he said, adding the reptiles will return to their abode in the park once the flood water recedes. 

The Forest department had barricaded around 35 ghats in the riverside villages near the park to prevent the crocodiles from entering the rivers.

However, several barricades were washed away in the floods. Dash said they will rebuild them after the situation turns normal. 

Meanwhile, panic has gripped residents of Balikuda, Naugaon and Biridi blocks in Jagatsinghpur district after crocodiles were spotted in the overflowing Devi river.

On Friday, a 20 feet crocodile was seen in Bhandisahi of Naugaon block, triggering panic in the area. Last week, womenfolk of Allipada in Biridi had spotted a crocodile in Devi while taking a bath in the river.

