Odisha CM asks MLAs to help JEE (Main) and NEET examinees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asked the ruling BJD legislators to help the JEE (Main) and NEET examinees as the state is going through twin problems of COVID-19 pandemic and flood.

“Students are the future of the nation and the state. They are part of our family. Hence, it is our responsibility to ensure that they do not face any problems in appearing for JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) exam,” the Chief Minister said in a virtual meeting with the party MLAs.

CM Patnaik said that the government has made arrangements for free transportation and accommodation for those who need it. The government has also lifted lockdown and weekend shutdown from the entire state to ensure hassle-free travel for the students to reach their examination centres and back.

Advising the MLAs to be with the people and COVID warriors during this critical phase, the Chief Minister said, “We have to work hard to improve the COVID-19 situation in Khurda and Cuttack.” The Chief Minister asked the MLAs to help ten lakh returnees who have come to Odisha from different states and people affected by the flood.

“The state government will provide all possible assistance to alleviate their sufferings,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases increased to 1,00,934 in Odisha on Sunday. Out of the 3,014 cases reported during the last 24 hours, 1,868 were from quarantine centres and 1,146 were locally transmitted. Khurda led the tally with 684 cases while 387 cases were detected in Cuttack.