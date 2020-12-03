STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Single emergency helpline 112 launched in Odisha

The State government on Wednesday launched a single emergency helpline number ‘112’ to provide immediate assistance to people in distress.

Published: 03rd December 2020

Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday launched a single emergency helpline number ‘112’ to provide immediate assistance to people in distress. A call to 112 will provide emergency services such as police, ambulance, fire, health, women and child safety under a Centre-sponsored scheme that is already functional in several states.

Announcing this, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said people used to dial 100 (police), 101 (fire), 102 (ambulance), 104 (coronavirus), 108 (disaster) and 181 (women helpline) and 1089 (child helpline) for emergency help and they were having difficulties in remembering these numbers. A single emergency number will be easy to remember and people in distress would get faster response. The decision taken by the State government will come into force with immediate effect.

The Chief Minister also approved the proposal for creation of 1,098 posts in the police department for providing quick and efficient services to the people of the State through this facility. Four DSPs, 151 sub-inspectors, 203 assistant sub-inspectors and 740 constables will be engaged to provide the ‘112’ emergency service.

This apart, 198 call-receiver executives will be outsourced and 236 vehicles deployed for the purpose. 
The scheme is aimed at ensuring optimum utilisation of manpower and prompt action on emergency calls. The rescue and service vehicles of all services, including police, fire and ambulance, will be tracked on a real-time basis using a digital map and immediately directed to help those in need, the Chief Minister’s office said.The Centre had launched the single helpline number at the national level in February 2019.

HELP IS A CALL AWAY

CM approves proposal for creation of 1,098 posts in police dept for the helpline
 4 DSPs, 151 sub-inspectors, 203 ASIs, 740 constables will be engaged 
198 call-receiver executives will be outsourced
236 vehicles to be deployed for the helpline
Centre had launched the single helpline number in February 2019

