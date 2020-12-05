STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CESU in pocket, Tata bags WESCO, SOUTHCO

Tata Power will have distribution, retail supply license of electricity in 5 circles of WESCO and 6 circles of SOUTHCO

Published: 05th December 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AFTER taking over Central Electrical Supply Utility (CESU) in June, Tata Power Company Limited (TPCL), a subsidiary of Tata Group, has emerged as successful bidder for two more distribution utilities (discoms) - SOUTHCO and WESCO.

The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Friday announced that TPCL has been issued letter of intent (LoI) for the two discoms on December 3, 2020. “TPCL will acquire 51 per cent (pc) of the ordinary share capital of the operating company and GRIDCO will continue to own 49 pc of the share capital,” a statement issued by OERC said.

The Tata Group subsidiary has committed to make capital expenditure of Rs 1,363 crore for WESCO and Rs 1,167 crore for SOUTHCO in the first five years to improve safety, technological intervention, upgradation of network system and loss reduction. It will work towards reducing aggregated technical and commercial losses (AT&C) and also collect arrears of both the companies.

As per the RFP documents and LoI, all existing employees of the two utilities as on the date of vesting will be transferred to the deemed licensee. The terms and conditions of their employment after the transfer will not be made inferior to their existing service conditions in any manner, the OERC note said.

The two utilities will continue to meet their power requirement from GRIDCO through the bulk supply agreement to be executed between the deemed licensee and GRIDCO. The current assets and liabilities pertaining to employees, consumers and suppliers, statutory payments as per the existing books of account of SOTHCO and WESCO will be transferred to the TPCL which will be issued licence for 25 years.

Tata Power will have distribution and retail supply license of electricity in five circles of WESCO consisting of Rourkela, Burla, Bhawanipatna, Balangir, Bargarh and six circles of SOUTHCO consisting of Ganjam city, Berhampur, Aksa, Bhanjanagar, Jeypore and Rayagada.SOUTHCO and WESCO have consumer base of around 23 lakh and 20 lakh respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp