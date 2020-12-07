Tribals in Odisha benefit from maize farming

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Maize cultivation has emerged as a lucrative income generating activity for tribals of Mayurbhanj district.

As many as 50 farmers of Jamdapal village in Sukruli block, with the support of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Karanjia have taken up maize cultivation on acres of arid land, which had not been utilised for years.

Project manager of ITDA Biswanath Mishra said around 60 acre land in the village was lying unused and the agency encouraged the tribals of Kulha community to utilise it for cultivating maize and cashewnut under its ‘Mission Jeevika’ in July this year. The agency helped the farmers plant cashewnut on the land and gave them maize seeds and pesticide free of cost. It also provided technical support for inter-cropping on the land.

While the cashew trees are yet to bear fruit, the farmers have benefited from the first yield of maize. The farmers sold 43 tonne in local markets and Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd at Kharagpur, West Bengal for Rs 17 per kg.

One of the farmers, Rupsingh Pingu said he had cultivated maize on two acre land and the yield was 2.75 quintal. He earned Rs 41,650 by selling his produce in the market.

Maize farming requires less manpower, fertiliser and investment than paddy and wheat. The tribals of the village, who were once wary of cultivating paddy on their land have now found a new means of supporting their families.