No new Covid cases in four districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE daily Covid-19 count was nil in four districts and less than 10 in another 14 districts in the last 24 hours. Around 368 new cases were reported in the State in this period. The cases remained zero in Boudh, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Sonepur, while districts such as Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Nuapada, Ganjam, Deogarh and Dhenkanal reported less than 10 cases.

Worst-hit Khurda reported the maximum 49 cases of which, 28 were detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation jurisdiction. Sundargarh reported 45 cases, while the daily caseload remained 30 in Angul, 26 in Cuttack, 24 in Mayurbhanj and 22 in Keonjhar. The new cases pushed the Covid-19 tally of the State to 3,21,564.

The Covid death toll also mounted to 1,831 following seven more fatalities during this period. Two persons from Cuttack and one each from Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Sundargarh succumbed to the disease, Health department officials said. They, however, said that the number active cases came down to around 3,650 after recovery of 607 more patients. A total 3,16,447 patients have been recovered from the infection so far.