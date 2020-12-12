Expedite coal gasification project: Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday reviewed the progress of Talcher Fertilizers Ltd’s (TFL) coal gasification-based plant and directed expeditious completion of the project.

“The TFL plant at Talcher will be India’s first coal gasification-based fertiliser plant with pet coke blending. It will facilitate seamless supply of urea and fertiliser in Odisha and eastern India,” he said.

The project consists of coal gasification unit, ammonia plant with a design capacity of 2,200 tonne per day and urea plant with capacity of 3,850 tonne per day along with associated facilities, including coal-based captive power plant. The total estimated cost for setting up new coal-based ammonia-urea complex at the existing plant site is `13,277 crore. The project is expected to be completed by 2023-24.

TFL is a joint venture between GAIL India Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd and Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL).

The Union Minister also discussed the challenges faced by the TFL and stressed early completion of the project. “When the TFL plant will run successfully, it will help make Odisha and India self-sufficient in urea production. The plant will also play a major role in employment generation and development of the State,” he said.

Union Minister for Coal Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Fertiliser and Chemicals Mansukh Lal Mandviya and senior officials of the Ministries of Coal, Finance, External Affairs, Petroleum, Fertiliser department and SBI were present at the meeting.