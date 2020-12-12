STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Expedite coal gasification project: Dharmendra Pradhan

TFL is a joint venture between GAIL India Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd and Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL).

Published: 12th December 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday reviewed the progress of Talcher Fertilizers Ltd’s (TFL) coal gasification-based plant and directed expeditious completion of the project.

“The TFL plant at Talcher will be India’s first coal gasification-based fertiliser plant with pet coke blending. It will facilitate seamless supply of urea and fertiliser in Odisha and eastern India,” he said.

The project consists of coal gasification unit, ammonia plant with a design capacity of 2,200 tonne per day and urea plant with capacity of 3,850 tonne per day along with associated facilities, including coal-based captive power plant. The total estimated cost for setting up new coal-based ammonia-urea complex at the existing plant site is `13,277 crore. The project is expected to be completed by 2023-24. 

TFL is a joint venture between GAIL India Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd and Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL).

The Union Minister also discussed the challenges faced by the TFL and stressed early completion of the project. “When the TFL plant will run successfully, it will help make Odisha and India self-sufficient in urea production. The plant will also play a major role in employment generation and development of the State,” he said.

Union Minister for Coal Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Fertiliser and Chemicals Mansukh Lal Mandviya and senior officials of the Ministries of Coal, Finance, External Affairs, Petroleum, Fertiliser department and SBI were present at the meeting. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Talcher Fertilizers
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp