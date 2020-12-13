Two Maoists cadres killed in encounter in Odisha, huge cache of ammunitions recovered

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Two Maoists, including a woman cadre, were killed in a joint operation launched by Special Operation Group, District Voluntary Forces and Central paramilitary forces in Swabhimaan Anchal in Malkangiri district in the wee hours of Sunday.

Huge cache of arms, ammunition and other materials have been seized from the spot during the search operation carried out in the area today morning where the bodies of these left wing extremists were found.

Sources said a group of Maoists fired indiscriminately towards the security forces when the operation was going on in Singaram forest area under Gajalmamudi panchyat limits in Swabhiman Anchal leading to an exchange of fire.

Bhubaneswar based BSF DIG (Intelligence) Sukumar Sarangi confirmed with The New Indian Express that two Maoists were killed in the encounter, which lasted for over an hour.

Two bodies along with huge cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site, he added.

One of the deceased has been identified as Mala, who was an ACM cadre of AOBSZC of CPI(Maoist). The details of woman cadre Somidi has not been ascertained.

However, both the Maoists were natives of Chhattisgarh. One INSAS and SLR have been recovered from the spot and the recovery of advanced weapons from them indicates that the killed Maoists were top cadres, Sarangi maintained.

The Maoists are retaliating due to the increased presence of security forces in Swabhiman Anchal (erstwhile cut-off area on Odisha-Andhra border) Sarangi said and added that BSF was determined to take the war against the rebels to a logical end to restore peace and ensure all round development in the region.