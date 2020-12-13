STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two Maoists cadres killed in encounter in Odisha, huge cache of ammunitions recovered

Huge cache of arms, ammunition and other materials have been seized from the spot during the search operation carried out in the area today morning.

Published: 13th December 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Two Maoists, including a woman cadre, were killed in a joint operation launched by Special Operation Group, District Voluntary Forces and Central paramilitary forces in Swabhimaan Anchal in Malkangiri district in the wee hours of Sunday.

Huge cache of arms, ammunition and other materials have been seized from the spot during the search operation carried out in the area today morning where the bodies of these left wing extremists were found.

Sources said a group of Maoists fired indiscriminately towards the security forces when the operation was going on in Singaram forest area under Gajalmamudi panchyat limits in Swabhiman Anchal leading to an exchange of fire.

Bhubaneswar based BSF DIG (Intelligence) Sukumar Sarangi confirmed with The New Indian Express that two Maoists were killed in the encounter, which lasted for over an hour.

Two bodies along with huge cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site, he added.

One of the deceased has been identified as Mala, who was an ACM cadre of AOBSZC of CPI(Maoist). The details of woman cadre Somidi has not been ascertained.

However, both the Maoists were natives of Chhattisgarh. One INSAS and SLR have been recovered from the spot and the recovery of advanced weapons from them indicates that the killed Maoists were top cadres, Sarangi maintained.

The Maoists are retaliating due to the increased presence of security forces in Swabhiman Anchal (erstwhile cut-off area on Odisha-Andhra border) Sarangi said and added that BSF was determined to take the war against the rebels to a logical end to restore peace and ensure all round development in the region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Maoist Odisha Maoists BSF DIG Special Operation Group
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp