Ranked 13, Odisha takes big leap in food safety index

The Chief Secretary directed the department to intensify food safety awareness among the people and FBOs.

Published: 17th December 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

The food safety team sent samples of the ghee for testing to a state laboratory

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has significantly improved its position in the National Food Safety Index by implementing several food safety measures. The State has leapfrogged from 26th position in 2018-19 to 13th place in 2019-20 in the national parameters on food safety.

This was informed by Commissioner of Food Safety Yamini Sarangi to the State level food safety advisory committee meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.She said Odisha was adjudged 5th nationally in conducting high risk inspections through mobile app technology. The State Food Testing Laboratory has enhanced its capacity for meeting the requirement of National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratory (NABL) and has also applied for its registration. 

Online system for registration and licensing of food business operators (FBOs) has already been rolled out resulting in enhancement of revenue generation. “The revenue generation increased to around Rs 7.7 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 2.18 crore in 2018-19 recording a growth of around 82 per cent,” Sarangi said.There had been a steady increase in the number of registered and licensed FBOs in the State over last four years. The total number of registered FBOs increased from 5,026 in 2016-17 to 57,827 in 2019-20.

She said Odisha in collaboration with FSSAI has initiated steps for addressing the gaps in food safety eco-system of the State and for promoting the culture of safe and wholesome food. Under clean street food hub initiative, around 30 food vendors have been registered and trained. The programme will be rolled out shortly.The Chief Secretary directed the department to intensify food safety awareness among the people and FBOs. He also directed to strengthen the surveillance measures. 

Proposals like intensifying surveillance, increasing the number of food testing laboratories, involving private labs in food testing and food fortification measures were discussed.  The Health and Family Welfare department was asked to constitute one technical committee for working out the methods for extending the outreach of food testing activities by leveraging the existing labs of different departments. It was also decided to include food safety chapters in academic curriculum at different levels.

