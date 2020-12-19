STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government invites mines investors to explore opportunities

Chairperson of FICCI-Odisha State Council Monica Nayyar Patnaik said it is the best time for the State to make use of its rich natural resources and find ways to tap the opportunities. 

Published: 19th December 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Coal Mining

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Steel and Mines and Works Prafulla Kumar Mallik on Friday invited the investors in the mining and metal sector to take advantage of industry-friendly policies of the Odisha government and participate in auctions for mines and mineral blocks in the State. 

Addressing the virtual session on FICCI Policy Round Table, Mallik said Odisha has attracted highest investments in many sectors during the pandemic and successfully auctioned 31 mineral blocks including iron ore, manganese, graphite, limestone within the stipulated time frame. 

“The State has a flexible and supporting administration with skilled manpower and vast reserves of natural resources. With excellent transportation and communication network, along with adequate power supply, it has emerged as one of the best turfs for green field industries,” he said. 

The Minister urged the existing companies to further expand their facilities and mining and minerals industry to increase their capacity utilisation by setting up ancillary industries in the State. 

The mining industry has a significant multiplier effect in the economy along with employment generation. With a focus on further modernisation, the State Government is working to enhance and optimise the logistic issue between the mines and industries along with ports, he added.

Managing Director of IPICOL Dr Nitin Jawale highlighted the Vision 2030 of Odisha government and said the mining and metals are at the centrestage of the vision document. 

Stating that Odisha has been at the forefront of all reforms, FICCI Vice President and IMFA Managing Director Subhrakant Panda said the State has transformed into a manufacturing hub under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik. “The government’s focus on value addition has changed the State’s skyline. Proactive steps to smoothen the transition of legacy mines through auctions speak of efficiency and inherent capability of the administrative machinery,” he added. 

