Elephant run over by Puri-Surat Express in Odisha's Sambalpur, engine derails

​The elephant herd, which stayed guard near the carcass and surrounded the engine for couple of hours, was latter guided into a nearby forest.

Published: 21st December 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Train services on the route were affected due to the mishap

Train services on the route were affected due to the mishap

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An adult elephant was run over by a speeding train in Sambalpur district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Front trolley of the passenger train's engine derailed after hitting the jumbo.

The mishap took place on the single line between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations at about 2.05 am when Puri-Surat superfast Express dashed into the elephant.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said no passenger was hurt in the accident and both driver and assistant driver are safe as only six wheels of the engine derailed in the impact.

"The train had departed from Hatibari at 1.55 am and it was running at a speed of 50 kmph. Elephant caution was already imposed. Driver noticed the elephants only after coming close to them and applied the emergency brake but it was too late," sources said.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sambalpur Pradip Kumar and senior officers rushed to the spot along with accident relief train and accident relief medical equipment. All coaches of the ill-fated train pulled back to Hatibari station after a new engine sent from Rairakhol was fitted. The DRM supervised the rerailment works.

A team of forest officials led by DFO Sanjit Kumar reached the spot to inquire into the incident. 

​The elephant herd, which stayed guard near the carcass and surrounded the engine for couple of hours, was latter guided into a nearby forest.

Train services on the route were affected due to the mishap as Puri-Durg Special Express was controlled at Jujomura and Koraput-Bhubaneswar Special controlled at Sambalpur.

