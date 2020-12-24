Churches in Kandhamal, Gajapati to open with curbs

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Kandhamal and Gajapati districts have allowed entry of devotees into churches for celebration of Christmas on December 25 with certain restrictions.Kandhamal Collector D Brunda said while 50 worshippers will be allowed to enter big churches at a time, the number is restricted to 20 for smaller ones. Light and sound systems will be allowed inside the churches.

However, no rallies or processions are allowed on the day. A similar directive was issued by Executive Magistrate and tehsildar, Mohana, Kalyani Sanghamitra Debi that stated 100 devotees will be allowed to enter big churches in Gajapati district while the number is restricted to 50 for smaller ones.

The church committees in both the districts have been asked to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. Persons with severe acute respiratory illness and influenza like illness will not be allowed to enter the churches.