STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Naveen launches town planning scheme, gives RoRs to villagers

The BDA project will help increase city’s street density, improve accessibility

Published: 25th December 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched the first town planning scheme initiated by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) by distributing land pattas to residents of four villages on the outskirts of the Capital city.

The Chief Minister distributed Records of Rights (RoR) to the villagers of Sahajpur, Nargoda, Sijuput and Paikarapur through video-conferencing. Stating that community partnership and citizen involvement are central to city development, Naveen said that the State government gives high priority to such partnership models with active involvement of citizens. “We should become a role model in urban development,” he said. 

Cities are the growth engines of our economy, the Chief Minister said and added, “We have to plan our cities in a sustainable manner and enable an organic growth while ensuring safety nets for the vulnerable sections.” 

He said, the town planning scheme will herald a new era of planned development. It will be implemented in a time bound manner so that model can be created for the rest of the cities to emulate. He lauded BDA for initiating the scheme in partnership with the land owners and said, this is a fair, transparent and practical way of expanding the cities in a planned manner.

With this scheme, the BDA will now adopt the land pooling method instead of the traditional land acquisition for infrastructure development and urban growth in Bhubaneswar and its outskirts. In the first phase, 358 numbers of RoR will be distributed to the land owners of Sahajpur village. 

Under the scheme, BDA will take over 40 per cent of the area of land owners covering 746.70 acres from four Mouzas , Sahajpur, Naragoda, Sijupur and Paikarapur. In lieu of this, the BDA would not give any compensation but will ensure infrastructure development on the remaining 60 per cent area.

Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said once implemented, the city will be able to obtain land for public purposes such as low-income housing, open spaces, roads, utilities, and social amenities, avoiding much of the haphazard expansion that take place in and around Bhubaneswar.

Besides, the scheme will help in increasing street density in the city, improve accessibility, reduce average trip lengths and reduce road congestion.

After getting the State government nod on the final proposal, the Revenue and Disaster Management department has initiated the record correction of final plots in favour of land owners. The record correction for other villages, Naragoda, Sijuput and Paikarapur under preliminary scheme no. 1 is under process and would be completed soon. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp