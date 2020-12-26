STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
General Bipin Rawat to boost morale of Odisha police

He will deliver the keynote address at the 62nd Senior Police Officers’ Conference-2020 to be held virtually from December 27 to 30.

Published: 26th December 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 09:53 AM

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

CDS Bipin Rawat (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat will address the senior officers of Odisha Police on Monday. He will deliver the keynote address at the 62nd Senior Police Officers’ Conference-2020 to be held virtually from December 27 to 30.

Rawat is likely to speak on the country’s security scenario, the role of police and the challenges faced by them.Executive Director at Interpol Asia headquarters in Singapore Madan M Oberoi will also address the conference. He will discuss strategies to combat cybercrime and new age crime. Director of Kanpur IIT Professor Abhay Karandikar will speak on the role of technology in effective policing. 

Similarly, Advocate General of Odisha Ashok Kumar Parija will talk about different legal issues and noted social scientist and author Kamla Bhasin to speak on gender sensitive policing.While the conference will be inaugurated by DGP Abhay, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will grace the valedictory ceremony. In the four-day conference, sessions by experts and open house discussions will be held each day between 3 pm and 8.15 pm. The Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Principal Secretary of Home and Principal Secretary of Finance are likely to interact with the participants. 

“Brainstorming sessions will be held on law and order, crime scenario, Left Wing Extremism, organised crime, drug trafficking, quality investigation, road safety, paperless policing, women and children issues, and others,” said ADG Law and Order YK Jethwa.

Issues related to Vigilance Directorate, Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services, Directorate of Fire Services, Home Guards and Civil Defence and Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) will be discussed during the meet.

