Home States Odisha

Odisha Class IX student goes missing after ‘humiliation’ by principal

The boy’s aunt Tapaswini Patnaik filed an FIR with Sunabeda police and said cutting a student’s hair forcibly is against the norms and demanded a probe into the matter.

Published: 03rd February 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

violence, child abuse

For representation purposes

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A Class IX student of Netaji English Medium School, Semiliguda went missing on Sunday after being allegedly humiliated by the principal.

The victim had been frequently talking to a girl student of the school and it was brought to the notice of principal Pradyumna Dash. The principal apprised the boy’s parents of the matter and the latter asked him to take appropriate steps to discipline their son.

In order to warn the student, Pradyumna cut his hair with the help of a teacher at his office in front of other students on January 31. The principal said he did not intend to torture or humiliate the boy. Since the victim’s hair was cut haphazardly, his parents got his head tonsured at Simanchalam.
The matter remained under wraps until the boy fled his home on the day.

The boy’s aunt Tapaswini Patnaik filed an FIR with Sunabeda police alleging her nephew fled from home as he was tortured by Pradyumna. She said cutting a student’s hair forcibly is against the norms and demanded a probe into the matter.

The principal denied the charge and said the case against him is fabricated. Meanwhile, Sunabeda SDPO Niranjan Behera said a case has been registered against the principal and the matter is being investigated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha student missing Odisha Principal cut students hair
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp