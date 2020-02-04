Home States Odisha

23-year-old woman set afire by in-laws over dowry in Odisha

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly set afire by her husband and in-laws over dowry in Dhaneswarpur village within Rajnagar police limits on Sunday night.

Published: 04th February 2020 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  A 23-year-old woman was allegedly set afire by her husband and in-laws over dowry in Dhaneswarpur village within Rajnagar police limits on Sunday night.

As per an FIR filed by the victim’s father Brahmananda Sahoo with Rajnagar police, his daughter had married Bikram Das two years back. At the time of marriage, Brahmananda had given Rs 1 lakh as dowry.

However, the victim’s husband and her in-laws demanded more dowry and tortured her physically and mentally. Bikram was a drunkard and used to quarrel with Rasmita frequently. 

Brahmananda further stated that Bikram, his parents and brother doused Rasmita with kerosene and set her afire.

Acting on the FIR, police rushed to the village to arrest the victim’s husband and her mother-in-law Bharati Das, sister-in-law Madhabi and brother-in-law Binod but managed to flee.  

Rajnagar IIC Tapan Nayak said a case has been filed against them under sections 307, 498 A and 406 of IPC and section 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act.

“We are raiding several hideouts of the accused to arrest them,” he said. 

The victim, Rasmita suffered 80 per cent burn injuries and her condition is stated to be critical.

She is battling for her life at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. 

Meanwhile, around 500 villagers, including women, blocked the main road at Rajnagar on Monday and demanded the immediate arrest of all the accused. Senior officials rushed to the spot and pacified them, informed the IIC. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp