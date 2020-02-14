Home States Odisha

Odisha's Dankalpadu limping back to normalcy after electrocution tragedy

 Five days after the electrocution tragedy, which claimed the lives of 10 people at Mendarajpur chowk, Dankalpadu village is limping back to normalcy. 

Published: 14th February 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

 electrocution

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Five days after the electrocution tragedy, which claimed the lives of 10 people at Mendarajpur chowk, Dankalpadu village is limping back to normalcy. While students of the village have started attending classes, electricity staff have erected new poles and increased the height of 11 KV wires at the mishap spot. However, for the families of 12 injured persons, undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, the ordeal is far from over. 

Of the seven admitted to SCB, one is in coma while another is likely to lose both her legs, said Sarpanch Ch Sudhakar Reddy of Dankalpur, who has been looking after the well-being of the villagers since the mishap. Reddy attended a condolence meeting for the victims at Gandhinagar locality here on the day. Those present in the meeting observed a two-minute silence and urged the State Government to provide compensation of `10 lakh along with jobs to families of those killed in the mishap. They also lamented that MKCG Medical College and Hospital, considered the lifeline for people of 10 southern districts, still does not have a burns unit. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Dankalpadu electrocution
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp