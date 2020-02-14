Odisha's Dankalpadu limping back to normalcy after electrocution tragedy

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Five days after the electrocution tragedy, which claimed the lives of 10 people at Mendarajpur chowk, Dankalpadu village is limping back to normalcy. While students of the village have started attending classes, electricity staff have erected new poles and increased the height of 11 KV wires at the mishap spot. However, for the families of 12 injured persons, undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, the ordeal is far from over.

Of the seven admitted to SCB, one is in coma while another is likely to lose both her legs, said Sarpanch Ch Sudhakar Reddy of Dankalpur, who has been looking after the well-being of the villagers since the mishap. Reddy attended a condolence meeting for the victims at Gandhinagar locality here on the day. Those present in the meeting observed a two-minute silence and urged the State Government to provide compensation of `10 lakh along with jobs to families of those killed in the mishap. They also lamented that MKCG Medical College and Hospital, considered the lifeline for people of 10 southern districts, still does not have a burns unit.