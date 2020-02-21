Home States Odisha

Former Odisha MLA Anup Sai, driver Barman Toppo grilled by Chhattisgarh police on double murder  

As Toppo’s remand ended on Thursday, he was produced in court which remanded him in judicial custody. Police have Sai’s remand for two more days and he will be produced in court on Saturday.

Driver Barman Toppo

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: After taking double murder accused former Brajrajnagar MLA Anup Kumar Sai and his driver Barman Toppo on remand, Chhattisgarh police on Wednesday grilled both of them together to cross check the statements that they individually gave to the police.

“Based on their statements, we are taking the investigation forward to plug the loopholes in the murder case”,  Bilaspur range IGP, Dipansu Kabra to this paper. 

He said a team of Chakradharnagar police has gone to Gujarat to trace the Bolero that was used in the murder of Kalpana and her minor daughter whose badly mutilated bodies were found near Sakambari plant in Chhattisgarh. The team has already seized an Innova belonging to Sai. 

Police investigation had earlier revealed that a Bolero and an Innova were used to run over the bodies a number of times to mutilate them. Kabra is hopeful that court will allow police to conduct narco test on Sai which can provide them information about the motive and involvement of others in the murder.

Decision on the narco test petition will also be taken up on the day.

On the other hand, lawyer of Sai said he will file his bail plea in Chhattisgarh High Court soon.

