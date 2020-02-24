Demand for bypass to ease traffic at Rourkela railway station

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Demand for the Kalunga-Lathikata rail line bypass to divert all goods trains and ease congestion at Rourkela railway station on the Howrah-Mumbai main line has gained momentum. The Rourkela junction on the busy Howrah-Mumbai arm of the Golden Quadrilateral of Indian Railways receives trains from four directions and annually witnesses 8-9 per cent rail traffic growth.

The station, located in the industrial and mining district of Sundargarh, has a traffic of over 150 passenger and goods trains daily, resulting in frequent route congestion. Sundargarh BJP MP Jual Oram, who has been pursuing the issue with the Railway Ministry, recently wrote a letter stating that the proposed bypass project would ease congestion at Rourkela station.

Mineral carrying goods train from Koida Mining Circle would not have to pass through Rourkela station if the project materialises, he said.Jual’s representative Ramesh Agarwal claimed that the length of Kalunga-Lathikata rail bypass would be less than 18 km.

The SER has already finalised a branch line of about nine km between Dumerta (Bondamunda) and Bisra. Another rail link between Bondamunda and Lathikata to save SER’s vast establishments at Bondamunda (on the eastern tip of Rourkela) from congestion of goods trains has also been finalised.

Agarwal pointed out that if Kalunga-Lathikata new track is laid, then Rourkela station would be free from movement of goods train from any direction.

"Huge rail traffic, especially movement of goods trains, through Rourkela prevents sanction and extension of important trains to the Steel City. The proposed bypass would help develop new economic opportunities on the route," he added. President of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Pravin Garg said the RCCI has taken up the issue with the Railway Ministry and SER. "We are hopeful that the demand will be fulfilled in near future," he added.

Meanwhile, Senior Commercial Manager of SER’s Chakradharpur Division Manish Pathak informed that the Bondamunda-Lathikata new rail link is a sanctioned project for this year. Dumerta-Bisra branch line project was sanctioned earlier to spare Bondamunda yard from movement of goods trains. He, however, said there is no immediate plan for the Kalunga-Lathikata bypass rail link.

Track plan