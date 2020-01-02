Home States Odisha

1,408 PUCs in Odisha linked with Parivahan Sewa

In the last four months, about 1,196 PUC centres were added.

Published: 02nd January 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Car pollution, Air pollution

Representational image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State Transport Authority has linked 1,408 pollution under control (PUC) testing centres in Odisha with Parivahan Sewa authorising them to conduct the tests. “From January 1, only those PUC centres linked with Parivahan Sewa can conduct tests and issue certificates. The vehicle owners are advised not to conduct test at centres, which are not linked with Parivahan Sewa,” STA said on Wednesday.

In the last four months, about 1,196 PUC centres were added. There were only 240 such authorised facilities before September 1, 2019, when the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act was introduced, leading to long queues of customers. About 26.6 lakh PUC certificates have been issued in the last four months, it added. Between September and December last year, regional transport offices (RTOs) have issued about 7.9 lakh learners licence across the State, said sources.

RTO-I in the Capital has issued 54,503 learners licence, followed by Ganjam 43,525, Cuttack 39,467, RTOII here 35,621 and Bhadrak 34,238 during the same period. RTOs have also issued a whopping 1,86,084 driving licences across the State between September and December. The rush of applicants for learner licence increased significantly after Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act was implemented. However, the State Government provided extension for two times so that people can ready their required documents like learners licence, PUC certificates and others.

TAGS
Parivahan Sewa Odisha pollution centre
